ITC Fiama launches new brand film with actor Rashmika Mandanna

Fiama aims to promote its newly launched sandalwood oil and patchouli gel bar through the film

Written by BrandWagon Online
The brand film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy
ITC’s Fiama launched a new brand film showcasing its new sandalwood oil and patchouli gel bar, launched recently. The brand has also roped in actor Rashmika Mandana as its brand ambassador to promote the new product.

Speaking on the product launch,Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive- personal care products business division, ITC Limited, said, “Fiama Sandal disrupts the segment with its innovative gel bar format and a unique ingredient mix which is modern yet preserves tradition. The product promises a new experience and this, coupled with Rashmika’s energy makes Fiama Sandal a must-try,”

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the launch film captures the new vibe in the sandal soap segment. Mandanna as the protagonist embraces a new day with renewed energy. The background score, actor’s energy and the Fiama Sandal gel bar evoke a retro yet modern sensibility that is fresh.

“Since childhood, I have always seen sandal soaps in a certain ritualistic and ancient way, more so owing to my Coorgi roots. Fiama Sandal and the way it is being presented breaks every set notion of a typical sandal soap,” actor Rashmika Mandanna, added.

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 14:31 IST

