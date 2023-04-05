Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the president, CEO and managing director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI). Otani is also the vice president at Honda Motor Co., Japan.

Otani shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata, who after spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years, will return to Shanghai, China with effect from 1st April 2023; as the executive general manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Otani started his career with Honda Japan in the year 1997. In the year 2001, he served in Motorcycle Section, responsible for Europe. Later in 2005, he joined Honda Italy Industriale S.P.A for 5 years and in 2011 he was moved to Honda Motor Argentina and further in 2013, Otani was shifted to Honda South America Ltd.

Next in 2015, he returned to Japan as manager of Motorcycle Business Division. From 2017 to 2022, he was designated as the president of Sundiro Honda Motorcycle Co., Ltd. Last year, in 2022, Otani was appointed as executive general manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Entering its 23rd year of Indian operations, HMSI has also further strengthened its senior leadership team to strategically steward the brand towards market leadership.

As part of this move, Vinay Dhingra, earlier director-general and corporate affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI, is now elevated as the senior director – Human Resource and Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation. Additionally, Yogesh Mathur, previously operating officer sales and Marketing and Sanjeev Jain, earlier operating officer – New Model Purchase and Parts Strategy are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

As per the company, Yogesh Mathur as the new director, will be responsible for customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business along with sales and marketing.

Further Sanjeev Jain as the new director, will be responsible for Purchase. He will be replacing V. Sridhar who was senior director- Purchase and has retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.

