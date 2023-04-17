Green2Go assigns its digital and brand marketing campaign to ANTS Digital

Green2Go,an organization that recycles flowers and makes herbal products, has appointed ANTS Digital as its agency of record (AOR).

As per the company, the agency will launch the brand and its new identity across all social media platforms. It will strategise to build the brand for the B2B and B2C market and enhance the online presence across digital platforms by creating innovative campaigns.

Talking about the mandate with ANTS Digital, Ajoy Mundkur, founder and CEO, Green2Go said, “Green2Go is focused on providing sustainable solutions to the problems of plastic waste. As we build the brand, Green2Go will remain steadfast in creating a portfolio of stylish yet sustainable solutions for the fast-growing category of environmentally conscious customers. We are looking forward to working with ANTS Digital and are conﬁdent that they can help us establish a robust digital footprint using creative and thought-provoking communication.”

“Recognising how most people today are opting for more sustainable and environment-friendly alternatives, our primary goal is to develop strategies and ideas that diﬀerentiate Green2Go from other greenwashing brands by building an eﬀective creative and consistent brand presence,” Sanjay Arora, CEO of ANTS Digital Private Limited, said.

Moreover, the company’s goal is to recycle 100 tons of plastic by 2023-24, by converting waste plastic into polyester yarn, which will then be used in travel accessories including backpacks, duﬄe bags, gym bags, laptop cases, and more.

Also Read ReshaMandi appoints Samadrita Chakravarty as Group chief financial officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook