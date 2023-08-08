scorecardresearch
Godrej Appliances rolls out social media campaign #FoodKaMoodBadlo campaign

The campaign aims to educate consumers on maintaining food freshness through a series of engaging influencer-led videos.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The brand has collaborated with influencers for the campaign

Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group has rolled out a new social media campaign #FoodKaMoodBadlo to educate consumers on maintaining food freshness through a series of engaging influencer-led videos.

Prolonging the shelf life of refrigerated foods and retaining its freshness for longer is possible by following some simple hacks at home. The brand has narrated these tips through a series of videos created in collaboration with influencers. From selecting the right fruits and vegetables to mastering the art of cleaning and maintaining a well-organised refrigerator, viewers will discover the key to unlock the secrets of food freshness.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Swati Rathi, marketing head, Godrej Appliances said, “With Unique Nano Shield Technology (patent applied), Godrej Frost Free Refrigerators have moved from cooling to disinfection within the refrigerators, raising the bar in food preservation. The social media campaign we deployed, also aimed to raise the bar when it comes to engaging consumers on food freshness. It revolves around some insights – 1. With an increasing number of young nuclear families, people have forgotten the art of picking fresh produce 2. Refrigerators can enhance and maintain freshness but need fresh ingredients to begin with. 3. Simple hacks around food storage and organization can go a long way in maintaining food freshness. Armed with these insights, we engaged with influencers to put out conversational and aesthetic content that educated our viewers on how to maximise the life of their foods.”

Moreover, the videos of the #FoodKaMoodBadlo campaign can be viewed on Instagram through the accounts of Nitya Hegde (@finefettlecookerys), Shreya Agarwala (@ohcheatday), and Saloni Kukreja (@salonikukreja).

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 18:16 IST

