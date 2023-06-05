scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Furlenco pledges to eliminate the use of one-time plastic packaging

The company has implemented various initiatives to minimise its environmental impact and help promote a circular economy in the retail industry

Written by BrandWagon Online
Furlenco has started using reusable packaging materials
Furlenco has started using reusable packaging materials

In line with the theme of World Environment Day this year #BeatPlasticPollution, Furlenco has pledged to eliminate the use of one-time plastic packaging material by 2025. Additionally, the company has started using reusable packaging materials.

Ajay Agarwal, chief operations officer, Furlenco, said, “We believe collective efforts are necessary to address our planet’s environmental challenges. That’s why we have integrated sustainable practices into every aspect of our company. These efforts are focused on contributing to the global fight against plastic pollution.”

Furthermore, the company has implemented various initiatives to minimise its environmental impact and help promote a circular economy in the retail industry. Among the initiatives includes a furniture refurbishment program. Under the initiative, the lifespan of furniture was extended by refurbishing its products for up to six cycles, thereby reducing its carbon footprint.

Also Read
Also Read

Water conservation is another aspect of its sustainability efforts. The company has implemented advanced filtration and recycling systems for water used to wash appliances and goods, resulting in 70-75% water usage reduction and has been implemented in cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 14:14 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market