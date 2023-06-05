Furlenco pledges to eliminate the use of one-time plastic packaging

In line with the theme of World Environment Day this year #BeatPlasticPollution, Furlenco has pledged to eliminate the use of one-time plastic packaging material by 2025. Additionally, the company has started using reusable packaging materials.

Ajay Agarwal, chief operations officer, Furlenco, said, “We believe collective efforts are necessary to address our planet’s environmental challenges. That’s why we have integrated sustainable practices into every aspect of our company. These efforts are focused on contributing to the global fight against plastic pollution.”

Furthermore, the company has implemented various initiatives to minimise its environmental impact and help promote a circular economy in the retail industry. Among the initiatives includes a furniture refurbishment program. Under the initiative, the lifespan of furniture was extended by refurbishing its products for up to six cycles, thereby reducing its carbon footprint.

Water conservation is another aspect of its sustainability efforts. The company has implemented advanced filtration and recycling systems for water used to wash appliances and goods, resulting in 70-75% water usage reduction and has been implemented in cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR.

