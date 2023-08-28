FIDC announces appointment of Umesh Revankar as chairman

The Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has appointed Umesh Revankar as its chairman. The managing committee elected Revankar unanimously in a meeting convened in Mumbai. He currently holds the position of executive vice chairman for Shriram Finance and brings with him decades of experience and expertise in the financial services industry.

“I look forward to partnering with members and the community and contribute to the industry’s growth and development during my tenure. FIDC’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation is something I deeply resonate with,” Umesh Revankar, chairman, FIDC, said.

Joining as an executive trainee with Shriram Group in 1987, Revankar has risen through the ranks, assuming responsibilities and leadership roles in business operations. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in making Shriram Transport Finance company the largest commercial vehicle financer in India.

In addition to his contributions to Shriram Finance, Revankar serves as a director for several companies within the Shriram Group, including Shriram Automall India, Shriram General Insurance company, and Shriram Life Insurance company. Revankar is poised to lead the organisation into an era of growth and innovation. Assuming the chairmanship for a two-year term commencing on August 23, 2023, he brings vision and understanding of the financial services landscape to the role.

Under the dynamic leadership of Revankar, FIDC is poised to spearhead growth and foster innovation within the organization.

Further, to strengthen Revankar’s hands, Kamlesh Gandhi, CMD, MAS Financial Services, and K V Srinivasan, CEO and WTD, Profectus Capital will act as the co-chairmen of FIDC.

