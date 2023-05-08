Estée Lauder ropes in Manushi Chhillar as global brand ambassador

Estée Lauder has roped in former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, as its newest global brand ambassador.

As per the information, Chhillar previously served as the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in Fall 2022. Additionally, she will appear in India’s upcoming campaign for double wear stay-in-place makeup, later this month.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Manushi to the Estée Lauder family. In addition to her rising star power, Manushi’s dedicated use of her platform to bring about positive social change in India and beyond will enable us to continue to reinforce our brand’s commitment to championing women’s advancement around the world.” said Justin Boxford, global brand president, Estée Lauder and AERIN Beauty.

With this announcement, Chhillar joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent including Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki and Yang Mi.

Talking about the announcement, Manushi Chhillar shared, “Joining the Estée Lauder family is a dream come true. Estée Lauder is an iconic brand founded by a visionary woman, Mrs. Estée Lauder, who proved anything was possible with hard work, passion, and dedication. Like her, I hope to be a role model for women around the world, inspiring them to believe in themselves and their ability to impact positive change.”

