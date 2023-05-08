scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Estée Lauder ropes in Manushi Chhillar as global brand ambassador

Additionally, Chhillar will appear in India’s upcoming campaign for double wear stay-in-place makeup, later this month

Written by BrandWagon Online
Chhillar previously served as the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in Fall 2022
Chhillar previously served as the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in Fall 2022

Estée Lauder has roped in former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, as its newest global brand ambassador.

As per the information, Chhillar previously served as the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in Fall 2022. Additionally, she will appear in India’s upcoming campaign for double wear stay-in-place makeup, later this month.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Manushi to the Estée Lauder family. In addition to her rising star power, Manushi’s dedicated use of her platform to bring about positive social change in India and beyond will enable us to continue to reinforce our brand’s commitment to championing women’s advancement around the world.” said Justin Boxford, global brand president, Estée Lauder and AERIN Beauty.

Also Read

With this announcement, Chhillar joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent including Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki and Yang Mi.

Also Read

Talking about the announcement, Manushi Chhillar shared, “Joining the Estée Lauder family is a dream come true. Estée Lauder is an iconic brand founded by a visionary woman, Mrs. Estée Lauder, who proved anything was possible with hard work, passion, and dedication. Like her, I hope to be a role model for women around the world, inspiring them to believe in themselves and their ability to impact positive change.”

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-05-2023 at 15:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market