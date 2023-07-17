Cult.Sports awards its creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India

In a recent announcement, Cult.Sport – from the house of Cure.Fit, has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India following a multi-agency pitch.

As per the company, the agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets, and deliver differentiated content to create a niche for the brand among sports and the fitness fraternity.

Commenting on this new partnership, Shamik Sharma, MD, Cult.Sport said “While India has the world’s largest youth population, only a few take up any sports or fitness activity. As a sport-first brand of this country, we want every Indian to make sports an indelible part of their everyday life using our range of Cult.Sport products. In Wunderman Thompson India, we have found an agile agency that understands this sporting culture, which is evident through its award-winning sports films and campaigns. As a team, we plan to up the game and create some clutter-breaking communication for the brand.”

“Amidst the fierce competition in the high-performance sports and fitness market, it’s important to recognise that in India, sports and fitness transcend mere performance—it embodies a way of life. Cult.Sport’s distinctive business philosophy of simplifying sports and fitness resonates deeply with all of us. We are committed to forging a close partnership with our client team to help them achieve their ambitious business objectives. Leveraging our expertise in creative, data, and technology, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific business needs,” Vijay Jacob Parakkal, managing partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India added.

