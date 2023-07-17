scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Cult.Sports awards its creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India

The agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand and deliver differentiated content for the company.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch.

In a recent announcement, Cult.Sport – from the house of Cure.Fit, has awarded its integrated creative mandate to Wunderman Thompson India following a multi-agency pitch.

As per the company, the agency will be providing strategic and creative services for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics, and mind-sets, and deliver differentiated content to create a niche for the brand among sports and the fitness fraternity.

Commenting on this new partnership, Shamik Sharma, MD, Cult.Sport said “While India has the world’s largest youth population, only a few take up any sports or fitness activity. As a sport-first brand of this country, we want every Indian to make sports an indelible part of their everyday life using our range of Cult.Sport products. In Wunderman Thompson India, we have found an agile agency that understands this sporting culture, which is evident through its award-winning sports films and campaigns. As a team, we plan to up the game and create some clutter-breaking communication for the brand.”

Also Read
Also Read

“Amidst the fierce competition in the high-performance sports and fitness market, it’s important to recognise that in India, sports and fitness transcend mere performance—it embodies a way of life. Cult.Sport’s distinctive business philosophy of simplifying sports and fitness resonates deeply with all of us. We are committed to forging a close partnership with our client team to help them achieve their ambitious business objectives. Leveraging our expertise in creative, data, and technology, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific business needs,” Vijay Jacob Parakkal, managing partner, East and South, Wunderman Thompson India added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
digital marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 15:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS