Cannes Lions 2023: Ogilvy India scores a Grand Prix on day four; total metal tally at 20

India made its mark on day four of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as it bagged seven metals including a Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix, one Gold Lion, two Silver Lion and three Bronze Lion to its kitty under Experience and Strategy.

Ogilvy bagged the first Grand Prix of the season for its work Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for the brand Mondelez under the sub-category market disruption of Creative Effectiveness Lion category. In addition to this, Ogilvy won a Silver Lion for the same campaign under sub-category Single Market of the Creative Effectiveness Lion.

For the Creative Strategy Lion category, Leo Burnett’s work The Missing Chapter for brand P&G Whisper bagged a Bronze Lion under the sub-category of healthcare.

Next, Airtel 175 Replayed of the agency Leo Burnett won a Gold Lion under launch/re-launch sub-category of Brand Experience and Activation Lion. For the same category, Dentsu Creative bagged itself a Bronze Lion for Mortein’s Suraksha ka Teeka campaign under sub-category corporate purpose and social responsibility.

Under the Creative Business Transformation Lion, Leo Burnett and Cropin’s work Lay’s Smart Farm bagged Silver Lion for venture models and corporate innovation sub-category.

Lastly, Lay’s Smart Farm campaign of Leo Burnett and Cropin also won a Bronze Lion under sub-category scalable innovation of Innovation Lion category.

It should be noted, India did not win any metal for Creative Commerce Lion and Mobile Lion category.