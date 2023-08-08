Britannia unveils TVC for newly launched Jim Jam Pops biscuit

Britannia had launched Jim Jam Pops earlier this month. Following this, the brand launched a TVC created by The Womb, featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur and Varun Sharma as Jimmy and Jammy on the lookout for Jim Jam biscuits.

The company also teamed up with Tanmay Bhat and Varun Mayya, founders of Overpowered AI for instagram reel. This was further joined by influencer Raj Shamani.

Talking about the launch, Amit Doshi, chief marketing officer, Britannia Industries said “Britannia Jim Jam biscuits are savoured for its crunchy outer layer, creme interiors and the sugar sprinkled, gooey jam on top. Considering the crème is the most fascinating part of the biscuit, we introduced Jim Jam Pops as the first open creme biscuit, a market disruptor. We call this innovation, ‘the biscuit from the future’. Jim Jam Pops is our latest addition to the Jim Jam family and with this, we aim to create a new trend of biscuit consumption for consumers.”

The teaser campaign is conceptualised by Schbang, while the mainline campaign is conceptualised by The Womb.

Harshil Karia, founder, Schbang, said, “Our goal was to artfully construct a marketing campaign that not only intensifies the visual spectacle of the product but also nurtures the deep affection Jim Jam has garnered. Each thread of this campaign was woven to sow intrigue about this innovative format, compelling consumers to ponder if they’ve indeed caught a glimpse of the biscuit of the future.”

“The new variant Pops has only one base biscuit which means, you don’t need to twist it to relish the creme, which means you just have to lick it, which means you can enjoy it with one hand which means we need to have fun communicating this. So, we set the film in a dense jungle where Jimmy and Jammy (played by Varun Sharma and Kunaal Roy Kapur) are attacked by a Tiger. It’s quirky, simple yet unignorable. We had fun creating it, and hope the audience has fun watching it,” Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, added.

