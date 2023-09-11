Bingo! Mad Angles unveils its GenAI rap campaign

ITC’s Bingo! Mad Angles has presented its latest campaign. As per the company, it has harnessed the power of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) to craft the campaign. Additionally, Bingo! has also introduced a rap video through the storyline formed by the memes.

The GenAI campaign is executed by PixelFox, a creative agency.

Talking about the campaign, Kavita Chaturvedi, chief operating officer, Snacks, ITC said, “We wanted to challenge the conventional norms of how brands engage with their audience. With our new campaign, we’ve taken the philosophy of unleashing the unexpected to a whole new level. Bingo! Mad Angles has been at the forefront of delivering ‘MMM’ ad solutions to our consumers and this GenAI-driven campaign is a testament of our commitment towards innovation and disruption.”

The campaign began when Bingo! posed the question “Uss Raat Kya Hua Tha?” (What happened that night) through a TVC teaser in order to challenge consumers to solve the mystery.

