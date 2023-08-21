Bharat Matrimony launches ‘Be Choosy 2.0’ ad campaign

Bharat Matrimony has launched its new ad campaign ‘Be Choosy 2.0.’ The campaign’s main objective is to highlight the feature called ‘Interest Matching’, and thereby double tap on the importance of having shared interests for a relationship.

This campaign aims to show how BharatMatrimony has revolutionised the matchmaking process by enabling people to meet and create meaningful connections based on their shared interests. The films showcase different people with similar interests never getting the chance to meet each other. Bharat Matrimony directly resolves this issue with their new feature.

Speaking on the campaign, Arjun Bhatia, CMO, BharatMatrimony said, “BharatMatrimony has been changing the social narrative about relationships and marriage. We believe people must be choosy when making the most important decision of their life – finding their life partner. And as India’s leader in the matchmaking segment, we keep innovating our processes and platform to make our customers’ journeys seamless, hassle-free and successful. Our latest revamp is a step in this direction. With features like ‘Hobby and Interest Matching’ that helps you find profiles with similar interests and ‘Filter Breathers’ that let you prioritise your filters, we are bringing compatibility to the forefront of the soulmate search. After all, interests are really the starting point for two strangers to meet, start a conversation, assess the potential for a meaningful relationship, and hopefully find a lifelong partner. These new features engineer interactions between the right people so that every member on BharatMatrimony discovers love.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Wondrlab.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bhavesh Kosambia and Rahul Chandwani, content leads, Wondrlab said, “Our collaboration with BharatMatrimony has always led to some insightful work. With ‘Be Choosy 2.0’ we were able to crack a wonderful execution device. The stories showed couples together, but as a fantasy, and then their separation takes them back to their far-off origins. However, despite their geographical distances, they’re able to connect and find a loving partnership thanks to Bharat Matrimony’s Interest Matching feature.”

