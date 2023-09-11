scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

AnyMind Group appoints Arjun Paramhans as India director Strategy and Influencer Management for AnyTag

In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Paramhans was responsible for driving the digital revenue, product monetisation and creative solutions.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Paramhans has managed brands including Airtel, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Red Bull and others.
Paramhans has managed brands including Airtel, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Red Bull and others.

AnyMind Group, a Tokyo-based technology company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, creator monetisation and e-commerce solutions has announced the appointment of Arjun Paramhans as India director, Strategy and Influencer Management for AnyTag, the influencer marketing platform.

In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Paramhans played a pivotal role in driving the digital revenue, product monetisation and creative solutions.

Speaking on the appointment, Rubeena Singh, country manager – India and MENA, AnyMind Group said, “We are happy to welcome Arjun to the AnyMind team. His impressive credentials and expertise in creator growth and brand solutions aligns with our goal of bringing only the best talent towards achieving leadership in influencer marketing in India, like we have successfully done across other markets.”

Also Read

Paramhans brings with him over 13 years of experience as a seasoned marketer, having worked across startups, digital agencies and broadcast media companies including Dentsu Webchutney, BIG FM and Viacom18. He has led many social media initiatives, creative communication, partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns for brands including Red Bull, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Airtel and more.

“It is amazing to be part of a technology-led organisation like AnyMind Group, which has a stellar reputation for being leaders in the influencer marketing space across Southeast Asia and East Asia. I’m excited to be at the forefront of AnyTag’s India growth story as we look to achieve dominance in this market as well,” Arjun Paramhans added.

Also Read

Moreover, AnyMind Group acquired POKKT, a mobile advertising platform in 2020 and entered the Indian market. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its offerings in the Indian market, including its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 12:41 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS