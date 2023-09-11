AnyMind Group appoints Arjun Paramhans as India director Strategy and Influencer Management for AnyTag

AnyMind Group, a Tokyo-based technology company providing digital marketing, influencer marketing, publisher monetisation, creator monetisation and e-commerce solutions has announced the appointment of Arjun Paramhans as India director, Strategy and Influencer Management for AnyTag, the influencer marketing platform.

In his previous role at Verse Innovation, Paramhans played a pivotal role in driving the digital revenue, product monetisation and creative solutions.

Speaking on the appointment, Rubeena Singh, country manager – India and MENA, AnyMind Group said, “We are happy to welcome Arjun to the AnyMind team. His impressive credentials and expertise in creator growth and brand solutions aligns with our goal of bringing only the best talent towards achieving leadership in influencer marketing in India, like we have successfully done across other markets.”

Paramhans brings with him over 13 years of experience as a seasoned marketer, having worked across startups, digital agencies and broadcast media companies including Dentsu Webchutney, BIG FM and Viacom18. He has led many social media initiatives, creative communication, partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns for brands including Red Bull, Samsung, Royal Enfield, Airtel and more.

“It is amazing to be part of a technology-led organisation like AnyMind Group, which has a stellar reputation for being leaders in the influencer marketing space across Southeast Asia and East Asia. I’m excited to be at the forefront of AnyTag’s India growth story as we look to achieve dominance in this market as well,” Arjun Paramhans added.

Moreover, AnyMind Group acquired POKKT, a mobile advertising platform in 2020 and entered the Indian market. Through this acquisition, the company expanded its offerings in the Indian market, including its influencer marketing platform, AnyTag.

