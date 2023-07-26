Alphabet second-quarter revenue boosted by advertising on search business; Ruth Porat to be appointed as president and CIO

Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported second-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, boosted by advertising on the company’s flagship search business, which is withstanding new competition from artificial intelligence chatbots.

Alphabet’s sales, excluding partner payouts, were $62 billion in the quarter, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Analysts had projected $60.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Search advertising performed well, generating $42.6 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $42.2 billion.

The shares gained more than 7% in late trading.

Google’s flagship search business has weathered an advertising slowdown that affected social media companies, such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc., more severely in recent quarters. The company’s search product also continues to dominate despite new competitive threats from Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI, which have joined up to provide an alternative called ChatGPT that answers users’ questions with conversational responses powered by generative AI. Google’s chatbot, Bard, isn’t yet as widely used.

“Modest growth from YouTube and search put Google in a strong position as it prepares to defend its dominance in the digital advertising market,” Evelyn Mitchell-Wolf, a senior analyst at Insider Intelligence, wrote in a note. “Google has the high ground. All it has to do now is keep increasing revenues while executing its carefully laid plans to lead advertisers and consumers into the AI-powered future without any catastrophes.”

Net income was $18.37 billion, or $1.44 per share, compared with Wall Street’s $1.32-per-share estimate.

The company also said that chief financial officer Ruth Porat will fill in the newly created role of president and chief investment officer, starting in September. Porat will serve as CFO for the next month as the company searches for her replacement. The change arguably makes Porat the most powerful woman in the technology industry.

“I am really proud of all that we achieved,” Porat said in an interview.

Although Porat is moving into a new role, Google signaled that it will maintain the culture of fiscal discipline that she instilled. The company said it will continue to slow its pace of hiring, and noted that it has staffed up some generative AI projects by reassigning teams.

The company’s Bard chatbot and Search Generative Experience, an experimental version of Google search, “are being built by small, fast-moving teams that have been reallocated to these high-priority efforts,” Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said.

Google’s cloud unit brought in a profit of $395 million on sales of $8.03 billion, beating analysts’ estimates for a profit of $163 million. Though the division trails the size of cloud businesses at Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft, the effort is viewed as one of Google’s best bets for growth as its search business matures and the demand for computing infrastructure increases with the industry’s investment in AI.

YouTube reported ad sales of $7.67 billion, compared with Wall Street’s estimate of $7.4 billion. The division has been the most susceptible to marketers’ pullback in spending over the last year, so its performance ahead of estimates could be a good sign for competitors, too.

Also Read Snap falls after sales forecast misses estimates on ad demand

Alphabet’s Other Bets — a collection of nascent companies including the self-driving car venture Waymo and life sciences unit Verily — brought in $285 million in second-quarter revenue while narrowing its losses to $813 million.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook