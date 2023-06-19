ace turtle appoints chief strategy officer and creative director

ace turtle announced the appointment of Ervin Lim as the chief strategy officer and Christian Westphal as the creative director. The positions will further augment ace turtle’s capabilities and drive the company’s growth in the evolving retail industry.

As the chief strategy officer, Ervin will be responsible for equity fundraising, investor relations and driving strategic initiatives to enable ace turtle to achieve its long-term vision. With diverse experience across Asia, he has previously held leadership roles at CapitaLand, Lazada, and Reefknot Investments, where he led strategic initiatives and managed corporate venture funds in capital markets, venture capital, and logistics.

“As we embark on an aggressive expansion journey in FY24 and expand our brand portfolio, we are confident that Ervin and Christian’s experience and expertise will play an instrumental role in shaping our strategic direction and add creativity and innovation to our design and creative endeavours,” Nitin Chhabra, CEO, ace turtle said.

Also Read

Christian Westphal, in his role as creative director, will be responsible for conceptualising, developing and implementing creative visions and deliverables for design, visual merchandising and online content. With global experience in fashion, retail, luxury and online marketplaces spanning over two decades, he is a creative strategist with deep knowledge of visual identity, storytelling, retail and online marketplaces. He has previously worked with Christian Dior, C&A China, Pantaloons, Koovs.com and Myntra. He was also the co-founder of his eponymous high-end fashion brand distributed in Europe, Asia and North America.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook