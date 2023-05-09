Zeeve collaborates with Polygon Labs to help benefit Polygon supernets 

Zeeve, a Web3.0 Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform, has joined forces with Polygon Labs to serve as an infrastructure provider and implementation partner for Polygon supernets.

According to an official release, this partnership aims to simplify the deployment and management of app-chains on Polygon supernets, for businesses and developers to launch their own blockchain along with infrastructure such as explorer, wallet, faucet, among others.

Reportedly, Zeeve’s support for Polygon supernets offers advantages, including migration assistance (6.X to 8.X) and compatibility with new supernets’ versions(8.X), secure RPC API endpoints to connect with supernets. Smart contracts, validator allowlisting, block explorer, and indexer support for supernet networks, cross-chain bridge plugin support, autoscaling, load balancing, and disaster recovery of nodes, monitoring system for machines, blockchain networks, and smart contracts management, and marketplace for supernet validators, configuration support for tokenomics and asset management

“We’re looking forward to joining forces with Polygon Labs and becoming a part of the Supernets partners eco-system. With Supernets, developers can build blockchains customised for their dApp, keeping in mind their workloads and required services. Additionally, with Zeeve’s no-code deployment architecture helping you with 1-click bootstrapping of nodes, you can focus on Go-to-market and user strategies while we manage the infrastructure,” Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO, Zeeve, said.

