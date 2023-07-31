scorecardresearch
US Department of Justice seeks cancellation of Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail

Kaplan could view SBF’s actions as an effort to improperly influence witnesses

Written by FE Digital Currency
John Reed Stark is ex- Office of Internet Enforcement chief
According to a court filing, made on July 28, 2023, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking the cancellation of Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) bail. It is expected that he has been alleged of attempting to interfere with witnesses and leaking Caroline Ellison’s diary to The New York Times, stated Cointelegraph.

The DOJ mentioned that the SBF was released on a bond that was created on December 22, 2022, but later many bail modifications were requested. According to the filing, made on January 15, 2023, the defendant went to the current general counsel of FTX US through Signal,  an email and encrypted messaging application, Cointelegraph added.

John Reed Stark, former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Internet Enforcement chief, mentioned that  Lewis Kaplan, Judge, had many options. He believes that Kaplan could view SBF’s actions as an effort to improperly influence witnesses and choose to make further modifications to his bail conditions or cancel his bail entirely, Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, it is believed that if SBF is permitted to stay free, the judge might reiterate his previous warnings, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

