Pocket FM assigns director of AI role to Pannagadatta K Shivaswamy

Pocket FM, an audio series platform, has appointed Pannagadatta K Shivaswamy as its director of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this role, Shivaswamy will head the company’s AI initiatives, developing the future of content personalisation and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, he will be responsible for overseeing the integration of voice assistants, content analytics and playing a role in advancing Pocket FM’s Generative AI capabilities.

“Shivaswamy’s experience in AI and understanding of the audio entertainment industry can help to innovate and enhance our platform,” Prateek Dixit, co-founder and CTO, Pocket FM, said. It is believed that Shivaswamy will work with the engineering and content teams to develop and deploy advanced AI models that might improve the way users discover and engage with audio content.

“Joining Pocket FM can provide the opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of the audio entertainment industry,” Shivaswamy concluded.

Besides his professional excellence, he also serves on program committees and reviewing papers for conferences and journals, including FAccT, KDD, NeurIPS, ECMLPKDD, ICML, AAAI, JMLR, and MLJ.

Shivaswamy holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University and a Master degree in Systems Science and Automation from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in addition to a Bachelor degree in Computer Science and Engineering from S.J.C.E., University of Mysore.

