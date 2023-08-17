Google adds AI-oriented developments to its search engine

On August 15, 2023, Google introduced a range of upgrades towards its search engine. This step will enable usage of advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) attributes to increase online data discovery and comprehension, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, the development is related to the company’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), which was unveiled in 2023. From what it’s understood, SGE provides users with AI-based facilities to increase search performance.

Also Read BitGo bucks crypto downturn to raise funding at $1.75 billion valuation

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, Generative AI focuses on creating novel content based on current sources. It’s believed that the SGE characteristic is in the process of pilot testing. Post initiation, users can click a button while perusing a webpage to get an AI-backed synopsis around the page’s important topics. Reportedly, each part has a hyperlinkage to the required section.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Google’s AI engine goes through webpage content to locate main ideas. Rany Ng, product lead, Google, stated that the mechanism helps users in “enhancing comprehension and understanding of information.”

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn