scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

GlobalData says ‘Synthetic data startups might redefine AI landscape’

Reportedly, Synthetic data in the retail sector might enable demand forecasting

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by sources, GlobalData is a data and analytics company
Going by sources, GlobalData is a data and analytics company

According to an official release, synthetic data startups might improve artificial intelligence (AI), by redefining data generation processes. With insights from GlobalData, a data and analytics company, with substantial venture capital investments, these startups are expected to transform industries, overcome data limitations, and improve AI innovation.

“Ranging from financial services and healthcare to automotive and retail sectors, GlobalData expects more innovation and impact across industries in the realms of synthetic data,” Shagun Sachdeva, project manager, disruptive tech, GlobalData, explained.

It is expected that it will also optimise healthcare systems for enhanced patient care. Supposedly, with synthetic data, automotive companies can optimise manufacturing processes. Synthetic data in the retail sector might enable demand forecasting, personalised marketing and fraud detection, among others.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, “Despite the considerable attention and substantial investment in synthetic data, dependency on real data, lack of standards, trust and awareness can hinder the acceptance,”  Shagun Sachdeva concluded.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 09:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS