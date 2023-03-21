Euler Finance attempts to strike a deal with hacker for stolen funds

Euler Finance, an Ethereum-oriented lending platform, is expected to retrieve funds abducted in a $196 million flash loan attack in the previous week. It’s believed that private conversations have started to happen with the exploiter, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on March 20, 2023, the exploiter stated about wanting to “come to an agreement” with Euler. “We want to make this easy on all those affected. No intention of keeping what is not ours. Setting up secure communication. Let us come to an agreement,” the exploiter said.

Based on information by Cointelegraph, Euler reverted through its own on-chain message and asked the exploiter for a private conversation. Previously, Euler attempted to enter into an agreement with the exploiter post the exploit, asking them to return 90% of stolen funds or face potential legal implications. A day after the development, Euler launched a one dollar bounty reward for data that could result in the exploiter’s arrest and return of funds.

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that Chainalysis, a blockchain analytics firm, informed on 100 Ether (ETH) being transferred to a North Korean wallet address. However, experts believe that the hacker could be attempting to intentionally deceive investigators.

