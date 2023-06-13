Energy Web partners with Zeeve to provide Energy Web Chain-based benefits 

Energy Web, a non-profit organisation, has announced a partnership with Zeeve, a Web3.0 infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform provider, to integrate the Energy Web Chain (EWC) with Zeeve’s enterprise-grade infrastructure stack.

According to an official release, through this collaboration, Zeeve is expanding the benefits of its automation platform to offer Energy Web member companies a service for running RPC and validator nodes on the Energy Web Chain.

“The collaboration between Energy Web and Zeeve aims to mark a milestone in the evolution of validator infrastructure for our enterprise member community. Infrastructure-as-a-service intends to streamline the process of participating as a validator, allowing companies to focus on their business while helping maintain the network,” Jesse Morris, chief executive officer, Energy Web, said.

