Crypto-based Kandle concludes its seed funding round

According to an official release, the funding will be used to develop the platform and expand its user base

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Kandle’s official website, it provides crypto fantasy gaming-based services
Kandle.xyz, a crypto fantasy GameFi project, has announced a $1.7 million seed round led by Saama. 

According to an official release, the funding will be used to develop the platform and expand its user base, featuring their flagship product ‘Crypto Fantasy Leagues.’ Reportedly, the seed funding round was led by Saama, with participation from PointOne Capital, Cloud Capital, Good Capital, Founder’s Room, Seeders Fund, along with Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX, amongst other individual investors.

“I believe there is an opportunity at the intersection of gaming and crypto, and we’re looking forward to being at this evolution in crypto fantasy gaming. By intermarrying gamification and Web3.0 with a product trial, Kandle plans to integrate smart contracts to ensure that games are transparent, secure, and fair,” Jaideep Yadav, founder, Kandle, said. 

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 13:45 IST

