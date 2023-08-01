scorecardresearch
Beyond Imagination Technologies collaborates with Aba’ad Alkhayal to drive blockchain adoption in Middle East 

It's believed that Beyond Imagination Technologies will provide its flagship solution BitMemoir to Aba'ad Alkhayal

Going by Aba’ad Alkhayal’s official website, it leverages blockchain and AI to help businesses
Beyond Imagination Technologies (BIT), a blockchain/Web3.0 technology company, has announced its expansion into the Middle East region. Reportedly, the company has entered into a partnership with Aba’ad Alkhayal, a Saudi Arabia-based software company. 

According to an official release, Beyond Imagination Technologies will identify problem areas and collaborate with Aba’ad Alkhayal clients to ideate, develop, and deploy blockchain-based solutions. It’s believed that Beyond Imagination Technologies will provide its flagship solution BitMemoir to Aba’ad Alkhayal, which will help clients with digital certifications. From what it’s understood, users can convert personal identifiers, property documents, and other materials into digital certificates, or NFTs, and store them in their own wallets. 

“We are looking forward to bringing our blockchain solution to the Middle East. Our expansion into this region aims to mark a milestone in our journey to revolutionise industries and empower businesses with the potential of blockchain technology. We believe that blockchain has the power to reshape the future,” Nikhil Goyal, co-founder – technology, Aba’ad Alkhayal, said.

