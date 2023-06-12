 About $400 million was lost during the alleged hack of Mt.Gox

The United States Justice Department accepted complaints against two men alleged of a $400 million hack from Mt. Gox, an ex-Bitcoin exchange, stated Cointelegraph. It is believed that Alexey Bilyuchenko and Aleksandr Verner planned to launder 647,000 Bitcoin which was stolen from Mt. Gox after the exchange was hacked.

It is expected that Bilyuchenko was also alleged of planning to open the Bitcoin exchange, which was closed in 2017 due to money laundering complaints.

Sources revealed that the hack took place on September 2011 and is expected to have continued till May 2014. Within this period, two men allegedly controlled a Japan-based server of Mt. Gox. Supposedly, after that they transferred those Bitcoins from Mt. Gox to themselves until a“vast majority” Bitcoin were extracted from the users, Cointelegraph added.

According to Cointelegraph, the exchange used for the hack was not mentioned and only “Exchange-1,” was mentioned. Furthermore, the alleged men got about $6.6 million from the deal, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

