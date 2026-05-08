State Bank of India reported a 6 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 19,684 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026. The country’s biggest lender had earned a profit of Rs 18,643 crore in the January-March period of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

SBI’s Net Interest Income (NII) for FY26 increased by 4.08% YoY. The bank’s NII grew to Rs 44,380 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 42,618 crore.

However, Q4 total income declined to Rs 1,40,412 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,43,876 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of Rs 1,23,098 crore as against Rs 1,19,666 crore a year ago.

For the entire financial year 2025-26, the bank reported a 13% increase in profit on a standalone basis at Rs 80,032 crore as against Rs 70,901 crore in the previous year.

SBI dividend declared

State Bank of India’s board has declared a dividend of Rs 17.35 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 per unit for FY26.

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive dividends on equity shares is May 16, and the dividend payment date is June 4.

SBI Q4 FY26 assets

SBI saw an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.49 percent of the total advances in the fourth quarter from 1.82 percent as at March-end 2025. Similarly, net NPAs eased to 0.39 percent from 0.47 percent.

SBI’s whole bank advances growth at 16.87% YoY, with domestic advances growth at 16.33% YoY. The bank’s retail advances grew by 17.11% YoY, with double-digit growth in all segments. Its SME advances grew by 20.99% YoY, followed by Agri Advances growth of 19.68% YoY and Retail Personal Advances growth of 15.22%.

The bank’s whole bank deposits grew by 11.03% YoY. Its CASA Deposits grew by 9.53% YoY. CASA ratio stands at 39.46% as on 31 st March 26. SBI’s Retail Term Deposits registered YoY growth of 14.77%.