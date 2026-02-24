A Pawan Hans helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after taking off on Tuesday morning from Port Blair near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,” a senior government official told Fe. He added that all seven passengers onboard the helicopter were safely rescued.

Passengers onboard

The chopper was carrying seven people at the time of the incident – two crew members and five passengers. The passengers onboard included three men, one woman, and one child, namely, Rajita Devi and her child, Kamal Das, Sipra Saha, and Nambi Amma.

All passengers have been admitted to RP Hospital in Mayabunder, where they are under observation and treatment.

What did Pawan Hans

The incident took place around 9:30 am on Tuesday, a Pawan Hans spokesperson said, adding that the helicopter experienced a “short landing incident near Mayabunder in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.”

Officials familiar with the developments said the helicopter went down into the sea approximately 300 metres short of the runway as it was approaching Mayabunder for landing.