Indigo will commence ATR aircraft operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from March 29, 2026. The airline will introduce direct daily flights connecting Navi Mumbai with Ahmedabad, Diu, Goa, Rajkot, Belgaum and Kolhapur. Bookings are being progressively opened across channels.

With the induction of ATR services, IndiGo will operate 10 daily departures from NMIA under the new regional schedule. The additions include two daily departures each to Goa and Kolhapur, and one daily departure each to Ahmedabad, Diu, Rajkot and Belgaum.

Flight schedule

The Navi Mumbai–Ahmedabad service (6E 7017/7018) will operate daily with evening departures. Rajkot (6E 7045/7046) and Diu (6E 7023/7024) will see daily morning services, while Belgaum (6E 7015/7016) will be served with mid-morning departures.

Goa and Kolhapur will each have two daily frequencies, strengthening leisure and business connectivity. Prior to the ATR launch, IndiGo’s departures from NMIA were limited to its existing narrow-body operations with Airbus aircraft.

Motivation behind schedule

By deploying ATR turboprops on thinner routes, the airline is optimising capacity deployment while expanding its Tier-2 and Tier-3 reach across western India.