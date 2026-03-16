Passengers affected by the mass cancellation of flights by IndiGo in early December have received compensation worth Rs 163.92 crore in the form of travel coupons, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Speaking during Question Hour, the minister said the government has taken several steps to ensure that such large-scale disruptions do not recur and that passengers are better protected in the future.

Flight Cancellations Linked to Pilot Shortage

Hundreds of flights operated by IndiGo were cancelled during the first week of December after the airline faced a shortage of pilots following the implementation deadline for new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The government later said the airline’s inadequate planning in preparing for the second phase of the rules was a key factor behind the disruptions.

According to the minister, the crisis impacted around 3.64 lakh passengers. Compensation payments have been processed after verification of travel records, with more claims expected to be settled once additional passengers validate their tickets.

“In terms of the compensation the total number of impacted customers was supposed to be 3,64,000. Total compensation that was distributed to customers which was after validation, and there are many more passengers who need to validate according to their travel tickets, Rs 43.81 crore has been disbursed already.

“More than that, the Ministry was also in continuous engagement with the airlines that the kind of damage or the impact that it has created to passengers, more compensation has to be given to the passengers.

“So, a gesture of care was also extended where Rs 10,000 of coupons or travel coupons was also being extended. And for this, Rs 163.92 crore has already been distributed to the passengers. And more, if they can validate their time of travel at that specific time, they will also be extended. That is some thing that the ministry has also continuously following up,” Naidu said.

Govt Steps Up Oversight of Airline Operations

The minister added that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been in constant touch with the airline to monitor schedules and operational preparedness.

“Regarding the incident that has happened, the minister said the DGCA has been in continuous engagement with the airline. Whenever there is a new schedule that has been approved, we have multiple sittings with it,” he noted.

“This was a specific instance where there were new FDTL norms that have come into place and it was the airlines which had to look into its internal operations and say that if the FDTL is coming into place, how many more pilots do we need and how do we route the rostering of the crew so that the impact is not there on the operations,” Naidu said.

He also said the ministry is now consulting airlines more frequently before new rules are introduced to avoid operational disruptions.

He said the ministry is consulting and discussing with airlines on a day to day basis before the implementation of new norms.

“But, even after it is done we are taking much more care right now so that this kind of situation does not repeat itself,” he asserted.

“I also have to tell the House that once this incident happened, we have gone and looked into internal operations and we have suggested more employment of pilots also,” he said.

“More than 246 pilots have been employed in this three months itself by IndiGo… We have also brought 10 per cent of the operations for Indigo. So, multiple necessary measures have been taken so that this kind of incident does not repeat itself,” Naidu said.