DigiYatra App: Tired of carrying ticket print-outs? At Jaipur airport, you won’t need to!

Passengers flying domestically from Jaipur airport will soon enjoy a hassle-free travel experience as the ‘DigiYatra’ program is set to launch in the coming days. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Jaipur Airport will introduce a Biometric Boarding System (Face Pods) that allows passengers to swiftly scan their details, eliminating the need for carrying printouts of tickets and boarding passes, which often leads to time-consuming manual verifications at multiple checkpoints.

Initially, the program will commence with a dedicated entry route exclusively for passengers opting for the DigiYatra option. However, there are plans to expand this facility in the future, according to the airport spokesperson.

DigiYatra Benefits

By leveraging the DigiYatra service, passengers will encounter a seamless and efficient process, simplifying check-in, security, and boarding procedures from the moment they enter the terminal building until they step on the aircraft. To avail of this service, passengers can register either at the airport, through the DigiYatra portal, or by downloading the DigiYatra mobile app, available for both iOS and Android platforms.

Upon registration, passengers will receive a unique DY ID that will be linked to their PNR number, storing all their travel data on the DigiYatra portal. This portal will coordinate with airlines and transmit relevant travel details, such as the city, airport, and airline, to the airport’s security staff six hours prior to the flight’s departure.

With the DigiYatra ID, passengers can smoothly proceed through the entry gate, pre-security hold area, and boarding gate by simply scanning their facial biometrics. This paperless and contactless travel experience will revolutionize air travel, making it more convenient for passengers.

Traditional travel can still be on the cards

Even though the DigiYatra facility will enhance the travel experience for those who choose it, passengers who prefer the traditional procedure can still opt for the routine check-in process.

Having been successfully launched at New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi airports in December 2022, the DigiYatra program has since been introduced at several other airports. Now, Jaipur Airport, serving an average of 13,500 passengers daily, will be the latest addition to this modernized and efficient travel initiative.

With forty-nine domestic flights departing daily to various destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, the DigiYatra program will undoubtedly enhance the overall travel experience for passengers at Jaipur International Airport.

(With PTI Inputs)