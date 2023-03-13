Travelxp joins the band of 23 other OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge

Tata Play Binge has announced the addition of a new OTT platform— Travelxp as the latest addition to its entertainment portfolio. Through the launch, Tata Play erstwhile Tata Sky aims expand its OTT family to 25+ apps. As per the company, Binge viewers will now be able to access premium travel and lifestyle content through Travelxp.

Travelxp will join the band of 23 other popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Shorts TV, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, manoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay.

According to the company statement, Travelxp is an exclusive OTT platform with premium quality shows dedicated to viewers who love the luxuries and intricacies of the travel and lifestyle, served at the comfort of their homes. Travelxp shows are dubbed in languages like English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, and also feature subtitles in numerous other regional languages. It is believed that the platform hosts more than 600 travel stories from over 90 destinations in the world, including popular shows like The Gypsies, Backpack, Xplore India, World Heritage, Strictly Street and more.

Commenting on the addition of the new partner app, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “With every new partnership our endeavour is to provide Tata Play Binge viewers a seamless and comprehensive streaming experience, giving them choicest entertainment under one roof. Travelxp is home to exceptional travel stories from around the world that will broaden the horizon of any travel enthusiast. ”

Further adding to this, Tanay Chothani, CEO of travelxp.com “Our mission has always been to provide our viewers with the best travel and lifestyle content from around the world, and this collaboration will enable us to reach even more audiences across India. With this partnership, we are excited to offer our premium quality shows to Tata Play Binge’s existing subscriber base, and together, we look forward to delivering an unparalleled viewing experience to our audiences.”

Tata Play was the first DTH service provider to bring Travelxp 4K HDR channel for Indian viewers via Tata Play Binge+ Android Set top box.

