Pristyn Care launches #ConsultFirst campaign on World Health Day

Healthcare firm Pristyn Care has launched a digital campaign #ConsultFirst on World Health Day to reiterate the importance of consulting a doctor first. The campaign aims to highlight the need to converse with medical practitioners rather than attempting to self-diagnose and self-medicate, which can be detrimental especially in the current scenario.

Moreover, in order to address the concerns of patients, while at the same time helping to minimize the burden of the coronavirus pandemic on the Indian healthcare system, Pristyn Care has set up an end-to-end ecosystem of telemedicine. The company has also launched a dedicated helpline for addressing any query related to COVID-19. According to the company, these online consultations will help people seek advice from experts without having to travel, thereby reducing the risks of exposure and spread.

In these times of social distancing when people are confined to their homes, it is extremely essential for everyone to first consult a doctor regarding the symptoms of any disease they perceive, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, co-founder, Pristyn Care said. “We have set up a dedicated helpline so that people can access a medical practitioner through a single phone call. The convenience of getting expert advice over a call can go a long way in preventing harm from self-medication. This campaign is an effort to encourage a habit of #ConsultFirst to #GetWellSooner,” he added.

Founded in 2018, Pristyn Care has over 80 clinics and 250 partner hospitals across 17 cities (7 Tier-1 and 10 Tier-2 cities), with general physicians and surgeons who have expertise across General Surgery (Laser and Laparoscopic specialists), Vascular surgeries, ENT, Gynaecology, and Urology.

