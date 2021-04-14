Meraqi Digital bags the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits

The agency will manage the brands’ digital presence across social media platforms

Meraqi Digital has won the digital media marketing mandate of FMCG company Anmol Biscuits. Part of Anmol Industries, this packaged food company, which majorly focuses on biscuits, cakes and cookies holds a strong presence in Northern and Eastern India.

As per the mandate, Meraqi will be handling the entire portfolio of 61 biscuits and 26 cakes. The agency will manage the brands’ digital presence across social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and will also be responsible for their website development, SEO, SEM, along with influencer marketing activities.

“With digital evolving rapidly and consumer patterns changing, we are excited to serve Anmol Biscuits in providing innovating and engaging content,” Snehja Sanganeria, co-founder, Meraqi, said on the association.

“We are glad to partner with Anmol Industries to enhance their digital media presence. We look forward towards our association with them,” Ankit Saraf, founder, Meraqi, added.

“After looking around and experimenting with a couple of agencies to handle our social media, we partnered with Meraqi. Our experience with the team has been seamless and we are extremely satisfied with their performance so far,” Shraddha Choudhary, senior brand manager – marketing, Anmol Industries Ltd., stated.

Meraqi Digital is an independent digital marketing consultancy and service providing agency based out of Kolkata. Co-founded by Ankit Saraf and Snehja Sanganeria, in the year 2016, the agency offers a gamut of services in the digital space including strategic consulting, experience design, marketing communication and science, content and production and influencer engagement. Meraqi boasts of a portfolio of national clients across sectors like real estate, FnB, healthcare, FMCG to name a few. Some of the brands they have worked with include RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Emami Group, MP Birla Group, Himalaya Opticals, JK Spices, Hyatt Regency, WOW! Momo, Speciality Group, ILS and AMRI Hospitals, Srijan Realty, PC Chandra Jewellers, amongst others.

