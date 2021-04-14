  • MORE MARKET STATS

Meraqi Digital bags the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits

By: |
April 14, 2021 3:45 PM

As per the mandate, Meraqi will be handling the entire portfolio of 61 biscuits and 26 cakes

The agency will manage the brands’ digital presence across social media platformsThe agency will manage the brands’ digital presence across social media platforms

Meraqi Digital has won the digital media marketing mandate of FMCG company Anmol Biscuits. Part of Anmol Industries, this packaged food company, which majorly focuses on biscuits, cakes and cookies holds a strong presence in Northern and Eastern India.

As per the mandate, Meraqi will be handling the entire portfolio of 61 biscuits and 26 cakes. The agency will manage the brands’ digital presence across social media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and will also be responsible for their website development, SEO, SEM, along with influencer marketing activities.

Related News

“With digital evolving rapidly and consumer patterns changing, we are excited to serve Anmol Biscuits in providing innovating and engaging content,” Snehja Sanganeria, co-founder, Meraqi, said on the association.

“We are glad to partner with Anmol Industries to enhance their digital media presence. We look forward towards our association with them,” Ankit Saraf, founder, Meraqi, added.

“After looking around and experimenting with a couple of agencies to handle our social media, we partnered with Meraqi. Our experience with the team has been seamless and we are extremely satisfied with their performance so far,” Shraddha Choudhary, senior brand manager – marketing, Anmol Industries Ltd., stated.

Meraqi Digital is an independent digital marketing consultancy and service providing agency based out of Kolkata. Co-founded by Ankit Saraf and Snehja Sanganeria, in the year 2016, the agency offers a gamut of services in the digital space including strategic consulting, experience design, marketing communication and science, content and production and influencer engagement. Meraqi boasts of a portfolio of national clients across sectors like real estate, FnB, healthcare, FMCG to name a few. Some of the brands they have worked with include RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Emami Group, MP Birla Group, Himalaya Opticals, JK Spices, Hyatt Regency, WOW! Momo, Speciality Group, ILS and AMRI Hospitals, Srijan Realty, PC Chandra Jewellers, amongst others.

Read Also: K Madhavan named president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Meraqi Digital bags the digital media marketing mandate of Anmol Biscuits
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1MPL launches ‘Hai Akal Khelo MPL’ campaign for IPL 2021
2K Madhavan named president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India
3Haier India urges people to stay on top of their health in its new commercial for air conditioners