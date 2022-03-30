Meesho names Debdoot Mukherjee as chief data scientist

Meesho has appointed Debdoot Mukherjee as chief data scientist. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s efforts to make the pillars of the e-commerce marketplace smarter and more efficient with the use of AI. Mukherjee’s appointment is in line with the company’s efforts to strengthen its leadership team, having recently appointed multiple leaders across verticals.

“Mukherjee’s leadership and deep understanding of the field will help us meet the growing demands of our users, drive innovation and accelerate our sellers’ success,” Sanjeev Barnwal, founder and CTO, Meesho, said.

Mukherjee brings to the company over 14 years of experience in developing large scale recommender systems. Previously, he held multiple leadership roles at companies such as ShareChat, Hike and Myntra. According to Mukherjee, AI can play a central role in creating an efficient and healthy marketplace, which is trusted and loved by the customers and also ensures fairness and growth to all the sellers. “I join Meesho feeling connected with their mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone in India. I believe my past experiences will further help in building a world class AI team and machinery to deliver on Meesho’s ambition of building a single shopping destination for the next billion users in India,” he added.

The internet commerce platform claims to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to build effective recommendation algorithms and optimise logistics for over five lakh sellers. “Machine learning models help fuel discoverability of a massive catalogue of products through personalised storefronts and ensure smooth delivery of orders, thereby enhancing customer experience. In 2021, Meesho witnessed 17 times growth in direct-to-platform customers and 1600% growth in direct to platform (customer) orders year-on-year,” the company added in a statement.

