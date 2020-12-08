Logicserve Digital launches ‘eMarket’ to help brands ace their e-tail strategies

With this launch, the company has made an entry into the fast-growing online commerce space

Digital marketing and transformation company Logicserve Digital has launched eMarket, bringing in a prescriptive stack of integrated commerce solutions. eMarket will meet retail brands’ ecommerce objectives and help brands strengthen, optimise, and scale up their business online. With this launch, the company has made an entry into the fast-growing online commerce space.

eMarket will consolidate multiple capabilities at Logicserve Digital and be fueled by partnerships with leading marketplaces, martech and adtech tools, including an end to end proprietary platform to deliver optimal results while improving the consumer experience. These components will demystify the market universe, which entails brands’ own website, horizontal marketplaces, vertical marketplaces, social commerce, and global selling opportunities. eMarket’s proprietary tool will enable cataloguing automation, content optimisation, competitive pricing, and sales prediction. It aims to simplify the ever-changing e-tail landscape and make retail brands stand out on the e-aisles.

The share of ‘Online’ in the consumer journey has been increasing, and during COVID-19, the trend has further accelerated, Prasad Shejale, founder and CEO, Logicserve Digital, said. “Brands need to quickly adapt to these evolving consumer journeys as well as expectations and deliver a seamless and omnichannel experience. This is where eMarket will play a key role and help brands navigate the changing consumer habits and behaviours. We are very excited to flag off this interesting new journey and look forward to helping more and more brands accelerate and scale up their business,” he added further.

eMarket is spearheaded by Anshuman Misra, part of Logicserve Digital’s leadership team, and will be steered by Pooja Dhamdhere, AVP. It has already started working with a few brands in the FMCG, Pharma, Fashion and General Merchandise sectors. “eMarket is the need of the hour for brands to flourish in a digital-first world. We spoke to multiple industry experts, media platforms, tech providers, and brands to understand the on-ground realities and core needs. This helped us identify the demand for an integrated offering that caters to brands’ online persona, functioning and growth,” Misra added.

