Lenovo brings Amit Luthra on board as the managing director for Infrastructure Solutions Group India

Lenovo on Monday announced Amit Luthra as the new managing director for its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) business in India. In this role, Luthra will lead and build Lenovo ISG’s business in India. He will also play a key role in advocating Lenovo’s end-to-end offerings from the pocket to the data center to the cloud and in driving customer confidence in the data center business across the market.

As per the company, Luthra will be instrumental in growing the edge, hybrid cloud, high performance computing (HPC), AI, hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) and storage solutions portfolio and strengthening ISG’s relationships with the partner ecosystem.

“He joins us at the right time as we expand the ISG portfolio and commence another powerful year to help organisations and businesses transform to transcend. India is a critical market for us; Luthra’s expertise and intelligence will help us accelerate intelligent transformation for the data-centered,” Sumir Bhatia, president, Lenovo ISG, Asia Pacific, said.

Luthra brings over 1.5 decades of experience in planning and leading strategic enterprise IT businesses and building efficient teams. Most recently, he was the director and GM for Dell’s storage platform solutions. He has held various leadership positions during his time with other companies such as Sun Microsystems, and HCL.

For Shailendra Katyal, managing director, India, Lenovo Group, Luthra’s appointment is an impetus to the company’s data center and infrastructure solutions portfolio, as it continues to invest in India.

“The industry is experiencing an exciting phase as businesses increasingly invest in long term infrastructure solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. As I take the reins in this dynamic region, I hope to build on our successes and help deliver world-class cutting-edge solutions,” Luthra stated.

