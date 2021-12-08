Kestone appoints Jessie Paul as strategic advisor to the board

Kestone has a huge potential to become a global leader in the martech space.

Data-driven integrated sales and marketing services company Kestone has appointed, Jessie Paul as the company’s strategic advisor. Jessie Paul is an author, independent board director and founder of Paul Writer, a strategy and marketing advisory firm. She was global brand manager of Infosys and later served as the chief marketing officer of Wipro. She is seen as among the pioneers of B2B marketing in India, and was responsible for branding, communications, digital marketing, and go-to-market strategy and planning across her stints.

For Piyush Gupta, president, Kestone, the martech business is at an inflection point both in India and the overseas market. “We are growing rapidly and are coming out with new products to cater to a larger market need in the virtual space. We believe that collaborating with industry leaders will help us use their expertise to strengthen our base and have a very strong GTM strategy. Jessie is a perfect fit to guide us in this journey,” he added.

Kestone, a wholly owned subsidiary of Career Launcher was founded in 1997. Replicating every element of an offline events experience with multilingual functionality, 3D environment, LIVE streaming, audience engagement interventions with polls and quizzes, real-time reporting, data privacy and security encryptions, it offers limitless possibilities for businesses to collaborate and grow across sectors. Headquartered in New Delhi, Kestone is present in over 250 Indian cities, and more than 15 International destinations including Singapore, Dubai and the US.

According to Jessie Paul, entrepreneur and marketing expert, Kestone has a huge potential to become a global leader in the martech space. “Kestone, under the leadership of Piyush Gupta, is driven by a larger vision to transform the future of experiential marketing. I am looking forward to working with this all-geared-up team of techno marketers and playing my bit in helping them scale their global footprint,” she highlighted.

