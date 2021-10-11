Instagram launches its first brand campaign in India

The campaign, ‘We Are In the Making’, is a part of Instagram’s new global brand campaign

Instagram has launched its first brand campaign in India. The campaign titled ‘We Are In the Making’ will air on TV during the IPL and the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup, in addition to other broadcasters. With this 360 degree marketing campaign, Instagram wants to encourage young people to express and explore their personal stories on the platform. It will also feature emerging creators like Saurabh Ghadge, Meethika Dwivedi and Shantanu Dhope. While the films will air for 10 weeks starting today, as part of the current cricket season, and these will be visible across India in eight local languages.

“With Reels, we’ve seen the rise of a new cohort of short form video creators who’ve discovered their interests and found their voice, and attained national popularity in the process. The new campaign from Instagram brings these local insights together, with our global platform, and celebrates the multi-dimensional generation. While the young continue to shape their identity, we wanted to highlight the power of self-discovery for them through relatable and inspirational stories,” Avinash Pant, director, marketing, Facebook India, said.

‘We Are In the Making’ is a part of Instagram’s new global brand campaign that highlights how users can explore who they can be with the platform. As per an official statement from Instagram, the campaign is based on the insight that young people want to express themselves and be a part of a community. However, they look for constant nudges of encouragement from people around them. Some of the campaign creatives of ‘We Are In the Making’ feature some popular emerging creators as well.

The social media platform has collaborated with DDB Mudra in India for the campaign. “Experimentation is the name of the game. Or at least it was, an hour ago. That’s how quickly the world is changing in the Instaverse. A platform where a storm of creation is constantly brewing, self-expression is being permanently redefined and identities are being shaped and reshaped with every passing day. Nothing is set in stone here, it is culture-in-progress. To bring this reality to life through a campaign, we decided to keep it real. Hence the articulation: We Are In The Making,” Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, DDB Mudra West, stated.

