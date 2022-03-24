Dream11 brings Kartik Aaryan and Samantha Prabhu as brand endorsers

The actors will initially be seen in a series of ad films announcing The Dream Sale on the Dream11 app

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has announced actors Kartik Aaryan and Samantha Prabhu as its newest endorsers. This will be the first time that Dream11 has celebrities outside of sports as ambassadors for the brand to build salience via multi-channel marketing campaigns through the year. In addition to Dream11’s existing 27 cricket ambassadors, the new superstars will help the brand engage differently with users across the country as well as its existing 120 million userbase, the platform said.

The actors will initially be seen in a series of ad films announcing The Dream Sale on the Dream11 app, as part of which sports fans will be offered a flat 50% joining discount on mega contests along with a host of other offers on the platform ahead of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Dream Sale will be live from March 24-29. The films featuring the two actors will be available digitally on social media, YouTube and Hotstar. The partnership marks Dream11’s strategic efforts to further strengthen fan patronage and bring the fantasy sports experience to not only sports enthusiasts but a wider audience pool across the country.

“Both Kartik, with his high relatability quotient and star power and Samantha, with her massive popularity across the nation, hold strong and unique connections with their fans. We believe this creative collaboration starting with this season of the TATA IPL will support Dream11 in exponentially growing our user base in a country that is known for its passion for cricket and cinema,” Vikrant Mudaliar, CMO, Dream Sports said.

“Fantasy sports helps me engage with my favourite sports in a way that is fun, competitive and puts my skills and knowledge to use. Dream11 has played a big role in bringing me closer to sports, and I look forward to introducing the world of fantasy sports to sports lovers like me across the country,” Aaryan stated.

“I look forward to playing a part in celebrating the spirit of sports and the values it promotes,” Prabhu added on the association.

Read Also: CarDekho launches its new campaign with brand ambassador Akshay Kumar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook