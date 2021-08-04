Digitas India appoints Suraj Nambiar as SVP and West head

His last assignment was with Tonic Worldwide as managing partner and co-founder of PosterChild

Digitas India, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe, has appointed Suraj Nambiar as senior vice president and West head. In his new role, Nambiar will report to Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India.

Nambiar comes with 20 years of experience in the digital domain, the company said. His last assignment was with Tonic Worldwide as managing partner and co-founder of PosterChild, a boutique creative agency incubated within Tonic. He has also worked with agencies within Group M and IPG (Interactive Avenues). Some of the brands that he has partnered with are Tata Tea Global Beverages, Myntra, Arvind Brands, Enamor, Toyota, Amazon, Puma, Tanishq, 3M, Titan Industries, Mercedes Benz, DHL, Colgate, Accenture, MakeMyTrip, Yahoo, Sony Channels,

Kotak Bank, AB InBev (Corona, Hoegaarden), and Zydus.

“In a platform world, multiple disciplines like technology, data, creative and media come together to deliver customer experiences and solve business challenges. All our assignments now are in these areas. Suraj’s rich experience in media, digital and communications plus his entrepreneurial streak is what we need to

continue to raise the bar,” Khurana said on the appointment.

“We are living in a truly connected world and I look forward to being part of Digitas given its deep expertise and focus on technology and communications in creating digital experiences. These last few days I have been working with a very talented team, across different disciplines and I am looking forward to creating some amazing work

together,” Nambiar stated.

Nambiar is also a visiting faculty at IIM Bangalore on content marketing as well as a guest lecturer and in the Board of Examination for Digital Marketing at St Joseph College Bangalore.

