Diageo India elevates Julie Bramham as global brand director for Johnnie Walker

Beverage alcohol company Diageo India has elevated the current CMO Julie Bramham to the role of global brand director for Johnnie Walker. The company has also appointed Deepika Warrier as the chief marketing officer (CMO), effective from July 27, 2020.

As part of her new role, Bramham will be moving to Amsterdam. During her tenure as CMO in India, Bramham, has led the transformation of Diageo India’s brand McDowell’s No. 1 with the recently launched brand refresh. She has also brought some key innovations for Diageo including the launch of the Hipster packaging format. Moreover, she has been associated with several campaigns such as Johnnie Walker’s ‘The Travelling Billboard’, a cultural marketing campaign. She also led the campaign Challenge Accepted for Royal Challenge that aimed at shattering boundaries that divide sport by gender.

Warrier, till recently, was managing director and CEO, Nourishco Beverages (formerly, a 50:50 Joint Venture between PepsiCo India and Tata Consumer Products). She joins Diageo after spending over two decades at PepsiCo, where she held key positions including CMO for PepsiCo India and vice president for the Nutrition category across multiple geographies.

According to Anand Kripalu, managing director and CEO, Diageo India, Deepika’s consumer-centric approach combined with her transformational leadership skills makes her a tremendous asset to Diageo. “We would also like to thank Julie for her many contributions to the business, including setting a new direction for our brand portfolio as well as the Innovation programme,” he added.

Diageo India is a beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of Diageo plc. The company manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, Royal Challenge, McDowell’s No.1, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

