ComsCredible expands brand profile with acquisition of Gurgaon franchise of India Super League

ComsCredible, an India-based PR tech startup, has acquired the Gurgaon franchise of the India Super League (ISL). The acquisition will help ComsCredible to participate in the men’s professional top-tier cricket tournament that is set to commence in March next year.

ISL is a franchise-style tournament that was launched by Last Man Standings, the world’s largest amateur Twenty20 cricket league. It features South Africa’s AB de Villiers as its global ambassador.

According to Aman Dhall, the founder of ComsCredible, the company’s acquisition of ISL’s team franchise was a significant step in its efforts to establish its brand reputation. He noted that the company’s growth has been largely attributed to its ability to build strong relationships with start-ups and financial services companies. The addition of the ISL’s team will allow the company to expand its reach in the sports, and wellness, sectors.

He unveiled the company’s new team, which is called the “Gurgaon InCredibles,” during a press briefing. He noted that the partnership with Last Man Standings would allow ComsCredible to expand its reach in the sports sectors. “Äs owners of an amateur T20 cricket league, they will bring immense value to our brand’s genesis story which has always batted for an active lifestyle and endorsed sports and wellness initiatives since its inception,” Dhall said.

He noted that the partnership with Last Man Standings would allow it to take its passion for sports PR to a new level. He also noted that the partnership would allow the company to align itself with a league that features talented individuals from across India.