Chai Point brings Manmeet Vohra on board as chief brand and digital officer

Chai Point has announced the appointment of Manmeet Vohra as chief brand and digital officer. With 20 years of strategic brand building experience and special expertise in the consumer retail lifestyle industry, Vohra, in her career, has led brand building for international brands such as Starbucks, Visa and TAG Heuer. “We are committed to building a global Chai and Coffee beverage platform leveraging the software and hardware capabilities of our myChai brewing system. We have Manmeet Vohra joining our seasoned senior leadership team in building a global brand for our platform,” Amuleek Singh Bijral, co-founder and CEO, Chai Point, said.

At Chai Point, Vohra will focus on elevating and deepening the Chai Point consumer connect across all its channels – including the brand’s international foray. By leveraging the beverage platform’s innovation excellence across multiple channels, her focus will especially be on building an integrated digital experience through the Chai Point App.

She started her luxury lifestyle marketing journey with the Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH Group) in 2003 where she worked with TAG Heuer watches for eight years. Vohra served as the director, marketing, category and loyalty at Tata Starbucks between 2013 and 2017. She also had a brief stint as the marketing head, India and South Asia at Visa until 2019. Most recently, Vohra worked as an independent brand consultant. She joins the Chai Point leadership team at a time when the brand is growing across channels like retail stores, cloud kitchens, corporate offices and institutions, online CPG and HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafes), the company said in a statement.

On the business front, Chai Point is planning to aggressively open new retail stores this year including taking the Chai Point experience to consumers in new cities. The company also plans to tap into the mid-size bakery market which is over 10 lakh cafes and bakeries in India by installing myChai brewing system across the space.

