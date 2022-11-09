Biryani By Kilo to invest Rs 35 crore in marketing this fiscal; launches its web-series Dum Laga ke India

Quick-service Indian biryani brand, Biryani By Kilo plans to spend about Rs 35 crore in advertising and marketing, in the on-going financial year, Vishal Jindal, founder and co-CEO, Biryani By Kilo, told BrandWagon Online. “So, we spent 30% of the budget on above-the-line (ATL) medium such as print and another 30% on digital. The remaining is spent on other mediums,” he explained.

In an earlier interview to BrandWagon Online, the company had claimed that aims to close FY23 with a 122% rise in net revenue to Rs 300 crore, with a net loss of Rs 40 crore.

As part of its marketing strategy the company has rolled out its new web-series Dum Laga ke India in partnership with Disney + Hotstar. The web-series will also be available to its followers on YouTube. According to Jindal, such format of content will be rolled out once every year. “We believe that pieces of content likes allows us to capture the flavours of India. Additionally, it allows us to take the brand closer to its consumers. We are then looked upon as more than a meagre commodity. Besides we also work with celebrities from time-to-time,” he explained.

The start-up which aims to break-even in June 2023, claims that of the 10,000 orders it clocks in a day, about 70% are repeat. According to it, this is also one of the reason behind low cost of customer acquisition. “A percentage of our revenue is spent on marketing . From a strategy point of view we are in line with all other companies such as Jubilant (Domino’s), and have a similar strategy,” Jindal explained. The compay claims that it’s average ticket price ranges between Rs 700-750.

Furthermore, as part of its expansion strategy, Biryani By Kilo aims to enter marketers such as the Middle East and Far East in the begining of 2023. Hence, it has signed several distribution deals with food and beverage companies (F&B) which are franchise owners of quick-service restaurant such KFC, Pizza Hut, among others. “We are the only company which has mastered the standard operating protocols (SoP) around – how it can be done in a strtuctred model. So they main point residers in the fact that instead of opening our own outlets, we would operated in a joint-venture,”Jindal said. In India, the company operates, 100 outlets including about 35 dine-in restaurants across 45 cities. It plans to open 50-60 outlets by end of this year.

