Art-E MediaTech wins digital and creative mandate for CavinKare’s newly launched brand, Biker’s

Art-E MediaTech has bagged the digital and creative mandate for CavinKare’s newly launched brand, Biker’s in a multi-agency pitch. Art-E MediaTech will now be responsible for Biker’s strategy formulation, social media strategy, media buying and influencer marketing. The mandate will be managed by Art-E MediaTech’s Noida office.

With the Indian men’s grooming market poised to reach $1.2 billion by 2024, CavinKare aims to ride this growth trajectory through the Biker’s brand. “We needed a team that would deeply understand our target audience and will enable our brand voice to be heard in a cluttered marketplace. I look forward to the agency’s insights and creativity in achieving our business goals,” Amlan Pati, marketing head, digital and e-commerce, Cavinkare, said on the association.

For Tejender Sharma, co-founder, Art-E MediaTech, the agency is looking forward to making Biker’s the most admired brand in men’s personal care.

Art-E MediaTech is an agency, which leverages data, technology, creative, media and strategy capabilities to deliver desired results with a 360 degree full funnel approach. Currently, Art-E MediaTech handles the mandate of Flipkart Seller Hub, Indica Hair Colour, Raaga Professionals, Hisense, Pidilite, Shopsy, Buds and Berries, Parimatch, among others.

