Web3.0 fashion giants gather to host global metaverse fashion event

A global metaverse fashion event was held in the Decentraland between September 20 and 22 under a collaboration between the metaverse event business RLTY and metaverse fashion behemoths The Fabricant and World of Women (WoW), as reported by Cryptoslate.

According to Cryptoslate, the Fabricant is a digital fashion brand that aims to infuse the metaverse with a sense of style. On the other hand, WoW is a massive global NFT collection that was made possible by the contributions of tens of thousands of authors.

The main objective of the event is to draw women and fashion into the metaverse. The three-day event will take place at “Synth Ave,” a location in Decentraland that has been especially created for it. The region was designed by RLTY and is modelled after the well-known New York Fashion Street.

WoW and The Fabricant designers will be dispersed across the event area to build up pop-up exhibits and sell memorabilia. Those who are lucky enough to find one of the hidden POAP dispensers for NFT collection will also do so.

To launch the event, The WoW and Fabricant collaborated to present a 27-piece digital fashion collection. A 1000-piece collection that will be issued later includes the 27 items. One of these 27 pieces can be purchased by participants via OpenSea or during the event using MANA.

One of the most well-known events in this category is the fashion show. Many major fashion brands have entered the metaverse by publishing their digital collections and exhibiting them there, including Nike and Zara. The second fashion event in Decentraland will be the worldwide metaverse fashion show put on by RLTY, WoW, and The Fabricant. The first metaverse fashion week was held in The Decentraland in March of this year. Numerous upscale fashion companies attended the festival, among them Dolce & Gabbana, Paco Rabanne, Tommy Hilfiger, and Cavalli, Cryptoslate noted.

