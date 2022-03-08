Steelbird SA-2 (2-in-1) Helmet Review: Versatile Headgear!

Steelbird helmets are a common sight on the Indian roads as it is one of the most popular helmet brands in the country. In fact, Steelbird Hi-Tech India Limited is Asia’s largest helmet manufacturer. The company has recently launched its new SA-2 (2-in-1) helmet and the prices for the same start at Rs 4,699. What’s unique about this helmet is that it’s a 2-in-1 versatile headgear for all seasons. But how does it perform and is it really worth buying? That’s what we have shared in our review.

Introduction

Steelbird has always been known for making affordable helmets. However, off late, the company is now offering premium products as well and the SA-2 is one of them. The new Steelbird SA-2 helmet belongs to the company’s flagship series. It is offered in a standard avatar (priced at Rs 3,849) as well as in a 2-in-1 version (priced at Rs 4,699) and we had the latter with us for testing. This model is BIS certified to conform to IS 4151:2015 norms.

Box Contents

The new Steelbird SA-2 (2-in-1) helmet is available in three sizes: Medium – 580 mm, Large – 600 mm, and XL – 620 mm. Moreover, it is offered in four dual-tone colour shades. They are: Red, Green, Orange, Grey, and all of them get Glossy Black shade as well. We had the Red & Black version in medium size with us. Talking about box contents, the helmet was shipped in a cloth case. It had a separate box for the helmet’s accessories as well, the contents of which are mentioned in the next section.

Extra Summer padding liner and detachable neck pad

The 2-in-1 role explained

Steelbird’s latest offering in the SA-2 range is called a 2-in-1 helmet as it’s an all-weather headgear. The helmet comes with a winter padding liner which will keep the riders warm in winters while riding. It also gets a detachable waterproof neck pad with a zip that can be easily installed or removed and helps in blocking the air during winters. Moreover, its detachable interior can be changed in the summers and the additional summer set comes with the helmet itself. It is also worth mentioning that the interior padding is washable.

Steelbird SA-2 (2-in-1) helmet without (L) and with (R) neck pad

Is it comfortable?

Now, talking about my experience, I tested the helmet on a chilly winter morning of February in the northeastern part of the country. The helmet feels comfortable to wear and at 1,350 gram +/- 50 gram, it isn’t very heavy too. It comes with multiple air vents (on the chin, forehead, and on top of the lid) for an enhanced airflow ventilation system, thereby ensuring a comfortable ride during long hours. In my 3 hours to and fro ride of 90 km, I didn’t feel claustrophobic at all.

The detachable neck pad of the helmet, complemented with the winter padding liner, does its job really well as it blocked air and helped in keeping my head warm while riding at highway speeds on a chilly winter morning. One of the key features of the helmet is that it comes with an anti-fog shield holder and a visor locking mechanism. While everything else seemed to work perfectly fine, at times, I did notice some breath fogging on the helmet’s visor. Also, it comes with a micrometric fastener and I wish Steelbird should have provided a double-D ring unit instead.

Should you buy it?

After knowing all the positives and negatives of the helmet, the final question arises, should you buy it? At Rs 4,699, the Steelbird SA-2 (2-in-1) helmet is an ideal versatile helmet. While it can be used easily for daily commutes as well as weekend highway trips, what’s interesting is that it’s an all-weather helmet and it proves its versatile nature really well. Thus, if you are out in the market to get a safe all-weather helmet under Rs 5,000, you can definitely have a look at the Steelbird SA-2 (2-in-1) helmet.

