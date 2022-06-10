Honda Racing India announces riders’ squad for INMRC 2022

Honda Racing India has announced its riders’ squad for the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. These races are scheduled to begin this weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

Honda Racing India today announced its riders’ squad for the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 and IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. These races are scheduled to begin this weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The five rounds season of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) will witness a line-up of 3 riders representing two satellite teams from Honda’s stable in the Pro-Stock 165cc category.

They will be riding the Honda CBR150R. Alongside the national championship, 2022 INMRC will also host the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup – a platform to develop and nurture India’s next-gen riders for international championships. Around 11 young guns will participate in the 2022 season of the NSF250R cup. Feeding into this as the first step will be the CBR 150R category of the talent cup with 9 riders, including the youngest one who’s just 12 years old.

Moreover, there will also be the Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race. Spread over 5 rounds, each round will provide an opportunity to 15 Honda customers from across the county to experience the thrill of racing on the Honda Hornet 2.0 racing machine. Speaking on the 2022 season, Prabhu Nagaraj –Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Pvt. Ltd. said, “Fuelled with motivation and excitement, we are ready for the 2022 season of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.”

He added, “This time, we are here with our three expert riders: Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar and Abhishek V who are vying for titles in PS165cc of national championship. Parallely, 20 the young guns will exude fresh energy and enthusiasm of setting foot on the racetrack with IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup. Racing being an integral part of Honda’s DNA, we are happy to make motorsports accessible to our customers with Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make race. With an impressive line-up and our expert team, we are confident that the 2022 season will bring us laurels.”

