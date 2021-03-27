Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

3D content creating platform Unity is collaborating with HERE technologies to make next-generation embedded automotive human-machine interfaces (HMIs) with real-time 3D rendering.

UNITY, the platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, has announced a collaboration with HERE Technologies, the location data and technology platform, to partner on developing next-generation embedded automotive human-machine interfaces (HMIs) with state-of-the-art, RT3D rendering capabilities. The collaboration will also extend to work on next-generation location technology for autonomous driving, simulations, city planning and digital twins.

To showcase combined capabilities of Unity’s RT3D platform and HERE’s location tech, the partners developed a proof-of-concept application of an embedded in vehicle-infotainment (IVI) system. Created on Unity’s platform and featuring HERE 3D city data, it showcases a futuristic, wide-screen navigation experience of a 3D map of San Francisco and demonstrates what can be achieved with the addition of game-changing HMI workflow design improvements. To date, HERE has mapped in 3D more than 70 major cities in the US, Europe and Asia, with plans to eventually offer global 3D map coverage.

“Car buyers now care more about interactivity with their vehicle than power or fuel-efficiency. Unity’s work with HERE opens up the ability to meet consumer demand, providing a continuous user experience across all displays powered by Unity and our ecosystem,” said Julien

Faure, vice-president, Verticals at Unity. The partners added that while several dedicated HMI development solutions currently exist in the automotive industry, this collaboration will combine elements of automotive-grade map data and services with an advanced real-time 3D engine that brings dynamic, high-end design capabilities to the automotive user experience in terms of maps, infotainment and more.

“The goal of our collaboration with Unity is to meet our customers’ desire for an in-car navigation experience that’s an engaging representation of reality,” said Jorgen Behrens, chief product officer, HERE Technologies. “Unity’s robust 3D rendering engine makes HERE 3D city data, route guidance and navigation look impressive, providing a rich and immersive in-dash experience to the driver.” This collaboration underscores the companies’ commitment to developing the next generation of automotive HMIs.

The HERE and Unity PoC application runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon; in 2020, Unity announced collaborations with multiple companies across the HMI ecosystem, including Continental’s Elektrobit and NXP Semiconductors.

