TVS Motor Company launches iQube electric scooter in Delhi: Price and more details

TVS Motor on Thursday announced the launch of its TVS iQube Electric scooter in New Delhi. The company said that with the introduction of the new EV policy, the Delhi government has sent out an encouraging message to consumers and manufacturers on its commitment to electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions. iQube Electric is now available in select dealerships across the national capital, at an on-road price of Rs 1,08,012 (post FAME and Delhi state subsidy).

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor, said, “Our focus on the ‘green & connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi, and are confident to scale great heights.”

The iQube Electric was launched in Bengaluru in January 2020 and has seen an enthusiastic response from customers despite the pandemic.

